Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $28.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 236.76%.
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.
