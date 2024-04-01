Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in March

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 277.4 days.

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $42.95 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

