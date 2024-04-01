Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $152.26 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

