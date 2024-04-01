Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Down 10.1% in March

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

ADD opened at $0.22 on Monday. Color Star Technology has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Color Star Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.72% of Color Star Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.