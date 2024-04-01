Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.47% of Columbus McKinnon worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,241. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,241. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $44.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Further Reading

