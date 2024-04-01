Comparing Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrival and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrival N/A N/A -$1.31 billion N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.34 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Arrival has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arrival and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrival 0 0 0 0 N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 2 3 0 2.14

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus target price of $4.36, suggesting a potential upside of 183.01%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Arrival.

Profitability

This table compares Arrival and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrival N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Arrival shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats Arrival on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

