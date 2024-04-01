Comparing CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) & GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CareCloud has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of CareCloud shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of GSE Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -41.58% -60.57% -42.18% GSE Systems -17.50% -99.63% -32.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CareCloud and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CareCloud and GSE Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 2 2 0 2.50 GSE Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

CareCloud presently has a consensus target price of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 172.99%. GSE Systems has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. Given GSE Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GSE Systems is more favorable than CareCloud.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and GSE Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $117.06 million 0.16 -$48.67 million ($4.07) -0.29 GSE Systems $47.73 million 0.15 -$15.34 million ($3.42) -0.68

GSE Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CareCloud. GSE Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GSE Systems beats CareCloud on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services. Its technology-enabled business solutions comprise revenue cycle management services, healthcare claims clearinghouse, and medical coding and credentialing services; electronic health records, practice management software and related capabilities, patient experience management solutions, business intelligence and healthcare analytics platforms, and customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions, as well as artificial intelligence, such as CareCloud cirrusAI, AI-powered clinical decision support, AI-powered virtual support assistant, AI-driven appeals, and CareCloud cirrusAI. In addition, the company provides chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine solutions; and professional and consulting services, workforce augmentation and on-demand staffing, and strategic advisory services. Further, it offers medical practice management services to medical practices comprising appropriate facilities, equipment, supplies, support services, nurses, and administrative support staff, as well as management, bill-paying, and financial advisory services. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Workforce Solutions segment supports project lifecycles and provides specialized and skilled talent for energy and engineering industries, which include reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, engineers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

