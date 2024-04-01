Comparing Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) & ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Luther Burbank pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luther Burbank and ConnectOne Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $123.27 million 3.79 $80.20 million $0.71 12.89 ConnectOne Bancorp $504.07 million 1.49 $87.00 million $2.07 9.42

Volatility and Risk

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 10.43% 5.19% 0.44% ConnectOne Bancorp 17.26% 8.14% 0.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Luther Burbank and ConnectOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 0 0 0 N/A ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

Luther Burbank presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.61%. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.49%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than ConnectOne Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats Luther Burbank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking. It provides retirement accounts, consumers and cash management services for business clients, including treasury direct, automated clearing house, remote deposit capture, and digital invoicing. In addition, the company offers consumer and commercial business loans, including lines of credit, commercial and residential mortgages, home equity and bridge loans, and other personal loans; commercial loans secured by collateral, such as business assets comprising accounts receivable, inventory and equipment, and mortgages filed on commercial and residential real estate, as well as cash balances and marketable securities. Further, it provides real estate loans, which includes loans secured by first liens on completed commercial properties, including multi-family properties, to purchase or refinance properties; residential mortgages, such as loans secured by first liens on 1-4 family and condominium; and cooperative residential real estate loans. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

