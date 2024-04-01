COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.83.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $515.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at COMPASS Pathways

In related news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,895,486.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,839,573.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,199 in the last 90 days. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 67,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

