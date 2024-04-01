Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 million, a P/E ratio of -108.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

