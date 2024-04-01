Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $282.49 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $284.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

