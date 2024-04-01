Congress Park Capital LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $122.36 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.08.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

