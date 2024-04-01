Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in UiPath by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 344,499 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UiPath by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

