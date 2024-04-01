Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.37.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of STZ opened at $271.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $217.05 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,955,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

