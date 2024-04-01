Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $649,084.53 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $649,084.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,402.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 18th, Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $430,475.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Corcept Therapeutics's revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

