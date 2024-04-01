Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

