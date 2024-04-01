Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 537 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after buying an additional 76,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,512 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GS opened at $417.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.79. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.10.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

