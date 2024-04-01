CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %
CPSH stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.44. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
