CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

CPSH stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.44. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CPS Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

