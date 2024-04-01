Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRNX. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,179.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,619.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,179.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,765 shares of company stock worth $6,127,485. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

