Critical Review: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AngioDynamics and Alpha Tau Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $338.75 million 0.69 -$52.44 million ($0.35) -16.77 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$29.16 million ($0.42) -7.02

Alpha Tau Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Tau Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

89.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AngioDynamics and Alpha Tau Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.54%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.78%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Volatility & Risk

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -4.28% -1.78% -1.38% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -31.86% -26.42%

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats AngioDynamics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc. provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease. The company's thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac circuit is indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. In addition, it offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company also provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. AngioDynamics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.