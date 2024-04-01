Critical Survey: Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) vs. Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simulations Plus and Canna-Global Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $59.58 million 13.79 $9.96 million $0.53 77.64 Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Canna-Global Acquisition.

78.1% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Canna-Global Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 17.12% 8.18% 7.64% Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Simulations Plus and Canna-Global Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simulations Plus currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.52%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, NAFLDsym, ILDsym, RENAsym, IPFsym, and MITOsym products. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as MonolixSuite products for modeling and simulation that allows for population analyses, rapid clinical trial data analyses, and regulatory submissions. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions; and early drug discovery services. Additionally, it offers creative and insightful consulting services to support its quantitative systems pharmacology/quantitative systems toxicology modelling. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food industry companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.