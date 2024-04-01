Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $16.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dana Stock Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Dana Company Profile

Get Free Report

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

