Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $16.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49.

Dana (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

