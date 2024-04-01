Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Up 32.2% in March

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 29th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Datasea Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTSS opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Datasea has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 3,785.71% and a negative net margin of 36.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datasea

About Datasea

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datasea in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datasea in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datasea in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datasea in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

