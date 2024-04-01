Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) versus Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Financial Survey

Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Group and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Group 4.32% 3.74% 1.21% Advantage Energy 19.39% 6.54% 4.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Group $3.57 billion N/A $1.19 billion N/A N/A Advantage Energy $400.81 million 2.92 $75.26 million $0.45 16.23

This table compares Delek Group and Advantage Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Delek Group has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Delek Group and Advantage Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Advantage Energy has a consensus price target of $9.31, suggesting a potential upside of 27.48%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Delek Group.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Delek Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek Group

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

