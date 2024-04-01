Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CFB. Stephens upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.