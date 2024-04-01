Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 263.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,590.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $68.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

