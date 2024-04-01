Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 0.4 %

SAMG stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAMG. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

