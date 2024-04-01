Denali Advisors LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Immersion worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Immersion by 16.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,637,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 237,119 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 103,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 58,273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Immersion by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 20.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.48 on Monday. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $237.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 100.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Immersion

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In other news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Immersion

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.