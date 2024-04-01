Denali Advisors LLC Sells 58,600 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRGY. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRGY opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.37. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $657.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRGY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica, and Rockies in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.