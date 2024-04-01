DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 29th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

DHT Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHT stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. DHT has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of -0.33.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC boosted its position in DHT by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,060,000 after buying an additional 4,808,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DHT by 8,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after buying an additional 4,467,923 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in DHT by 4,118.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 2,606,900 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,755,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after buying an additional 1,731,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.