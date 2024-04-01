Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Update

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 29th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $154.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $144.35 and a 52-week high of $188.28.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

