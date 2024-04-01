Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,448 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $198.17 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $198.53. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

