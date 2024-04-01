Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Sets New 1-Year High at $199.91

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $199.91 and last traded at $199.91, with a volume of 1379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.50. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $969,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock worth $5,311,096 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

