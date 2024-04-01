Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 29th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLS opened at $25.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.92.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2399 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
