Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 29th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLS opened at $25.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2399 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,580.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

