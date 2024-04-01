Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Up 32.6% in March

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHCNL opened at $15.36 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This is a boost from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

