DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 29th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

DOCU opened at $59.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.42, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.87. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,491 shares of company stock worth $2,604,469 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

