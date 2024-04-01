Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $156.06 on Monday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.96.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

