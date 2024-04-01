Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after buying an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,053,000 after buying an additional 205,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $496.88 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $497.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.