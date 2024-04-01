Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after buying an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,053,000 after buying an additional 205,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.0 %
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
