Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 29th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,892. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 47.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 60.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 49.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 91.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.