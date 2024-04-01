Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Drax Group Price Performance

Drax Group stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

Drax Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

