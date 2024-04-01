EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of EastGroup Properties worth $22,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.2% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EGP opened at $179.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $188.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.19%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Barclays began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.23.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

