Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Up 12.0% in March

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

Eastside Distilling stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.80. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

