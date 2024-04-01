Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

EDAP stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $271.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 1,285.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214,480 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

