Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Edap Tms
Edap Tms Stock Up 3.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 1,285.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214,480 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Edap Tms
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.