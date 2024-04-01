Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells $19,190.40 in Stock

Apr 1st, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $19,190.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,775,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carolyn Herzog also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $267,598.48.

Elastic Stock Up 0.1 %

Elastic stock opened at $100.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average is $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 217.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

