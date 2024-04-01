Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells $19,190.40 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $19,190.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,775,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 11th, Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $267,598.48.

Elastic stock opened at $100.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average is $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 217.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.



Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

