Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.66. The stock has a market cap of C$976.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.82. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5850291 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

