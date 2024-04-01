Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in March

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the February 29th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 719.0 days.

Energean Stock Performance

EERGF opened at $12.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. Energean has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

