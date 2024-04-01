Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.67

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.67 and last traded at $94.67, with a volume of 41103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.41.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.