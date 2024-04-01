Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBF. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ennis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ennis by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBF stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

