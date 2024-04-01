Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Up 31.1% in March

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the February 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,777,000 after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock opened at $825.33 on Monday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $672.88 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $851.35 and its 200-day moving average is $798.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.72.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

