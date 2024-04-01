Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $206,493,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,964,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after acquiring an additional 896,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after acquiring an additional 823,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,728,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTRG opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

